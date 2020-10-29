ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new legislation Wednesday that holds utility companies accountable to provide reliable service.
The governor said it comes in response to widespread failures to prepare and respond to frequent and extreme weather events, like Tropical Storm Isaias.
The new legislation removes penalty caps for storm response violations. It also expedites and clarifies the franchise revocation process.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
- ‘When Will It End?’ Neighbors Saddened Over Deadly Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In Brooklyn
- NYC Health And Hospitals Preparing For Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations
“Many of these utility companies — not all, but many — have been abusive to the consumer,” Cuomo said. “Remember, it’s the consumer that pays the utility bill, and the consumer has a right to expect service for their payment.”
FLASHBACK: Gov. Cuomo Says Utility Companies Face Steep Fines For Apparent Violations After Tropical Storm Isaias Response
If passed by the legislature, the new law would also require a plan to better communicate with customers during an outage.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.