NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sources tell CBS2 Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned Saturday by investigators from the New York State Attorney General’s office as part of an inquiry into several sexual harassment accusations against him.
In a statement, the governor’s office said “The governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review.”
Several women, including former aide Charlotte Bennett, have accused the governor of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior, but the governor has denied any wrongdoing.
