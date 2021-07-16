NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed this weekend by the state Attorney General’s office about the sexual harassment allegations against him.

More than half a dozen women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior. Now, the governor himself is set to face questions about those allegations.

Sources tell CBS2 he’ll be interviewed on Saturday in Albany by the state Attorney General’s office.

“That suggests to some that the investigation is nearing a close, but that need not be the case. This could be an effort to confirm or disconfirm certain representations,” said David Birdsell, of Baruch College.

A spokesperson for the state Attorney General, Democrat Letitia James, had no comment on the expected interview or the status of the probe.

Cuomo’s office said in a statement, “We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review.”

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, the governor has apologized for making people feel uncomfortable but has insisted he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Attorney Debra S. Katz, a lawyer for accuser Charlotte Bennett, said in a statement, “Since then, he has lied publicly over and over again in an attempt to walk back his original admission.”

Katz added that on Saturday, Cuomo “will not be able to deflect questions like he has at his press conference and he will not be able to play with words.”

The AG’s investigation is one of several into Cuomo.

Queens State Assemblyman David Weprin sits on the Assembly judiciary committee, which is investigating whether the governor should be impeached. Their probe not only includes harassment allegations, but also the alleged coverup of COVID nursing home deaths.

“There are a lot of people who are saying that the judiciary committee is dragging its feet on this. What do you say to that?” Grymes asked.

“I say we don’t want to rush to judgement. We want due process,” Weprin said.

It’s unclear when any of these investigations will conclude, but Weprin believes the impeachment inquiry will be resolved one way or another well before Cuomo’s term is up in a year and a half.