NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surging cases, mask mandates and sporting events canceled — that may sound like the early days of the pandemic, but they’re all happening now.

Health experts say it’s due in part to what they’re calling “breakthrough cases,” when fully vaccinated people contract the virus.

The Yankees-Red Sox game is a prime example after it was postponed abruptly Thursday — the first MLB game to be delayed because of COVID since April 19.

“I guess there’s going to be bumps in the road,” Yankees fan Steve Solomon told CBS2.

“I’m very sad. We came from Los Angeles to be here,” fan Bree Santacruz added.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said three players tested positive and three others are likely infected. About 85% of the team is vaccinated, including those who have the virus.

“It does not prevent contracting COVID, but it just lessens those effects. So we are still vulnerable, as the population is, to obviously experiencing COVID,” he told reporters Thursday.

Some doctors argue the breakthrough cases highlight an issue with data collection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported roughly 10,000 breakthrough cases among the more than 157 million fully vaccinated Americans between January and April 30. Since then, the CDC stopped tracking mild breakthrough cases and only follows ones that result in hospitalization or death.

Meanwhile, the U.S. surgeon general warns that false information about vaccinations has became an urgent threat to public health.

“Two-thirds of people who are not vaccinated either believe common myths about the vaccine or believe those myths might be true,” said Dr. Vivek Murthy. “We must confront misinformation as a nation… Lives are depending on it.”

In the U.S., just about every state is seeing a spike, in part due to the dangerous delta variant. It’s so bad in California, Los Angeles County is about to bring back its indoor mask mandate for everyone, including the vaccinated.

Meanwhile, experts continue to urge that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 90% effecting at preventing new COVID infections.