NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces questioning Saturday by the state Attorney General’s office about the sexual harassment allegations against him.
More than half a dozen women have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fiery Crash In Brooklyn
Sources tell CBS2 he’s being interviewed in Albany by the state Attorney General’s office.READ MORE: Eric Garner Remembered 7 Years After His Death In Police Custody
“That suggests to some that the investigation is nearing a close, but that need not be the case. This could be an effort to confirm or disconfirm certain representations,” said David Birdsell, of Baruch College.
A spokesperson for the state Attorney General, Democrat Letitia James, had no comment on the expected interview or the status of the probe.MORE NEWS: Intense Manhunt For 2nd Suspect In Brazen Kidnapping Attempt In Queens
Cuomo’s office said in a statement, “We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review.”