PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say perfume thieves have struck again on Long Island, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store.

This latest incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on July 10 at the store on Sunrise Highway in Patchogue.

Police said two men walked out with approximately $3,500 worth of perfume and took off in a silver Nissan Altima.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported exclusively last week, this is part of a growing shoplifting trend across the country.

“I’d say it’s organized, its brazen, and it’s a trend nationally, and certainly a trend out here,” Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives Mathew Lewis told Gusoff.

In Suffolk County alone, Ulta stores have been hit more than 25 times this year – one of them twice in a day.

Ben Dugan, president of the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, said theft is up 30% nationwide since COVID hit.

“What we are talking about are professional thieves who steal high dollar product and product in bulk for resale on unregulated ecommerce,” he said.

Dugan said Long Island is a hot spot.

“The largest organized retail crime criminal organizations are in the New York City metropolitan area and more specifically, Long Island,” he added.

Anyone with information about the latest robbery is asked to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.