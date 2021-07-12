HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Smells like another perfume robbery.
Once again, Suffolk Police say a group of people walked into the Ulta store in Huntington Station and walked out with $5,000 worth of perfume.READ MORE: NYPD Remembers Det. Steven McDonald On 35th Anniversary Of His Shooting
Authorities have released photos of the group.READ MORE: NYC Gun Violence: Bronx Mother Devastated After 16-Year-Old Son Among 3 Teens Killed Sunday
There have been at least three similar robberies at the same store. One occurred on June 7, when a group walked out with $1,400 worth of perfume, and then it happened again on June 9, when police say a group walked out with 76 bottles of scent worth more than $7,000.
Suffolk County Police previously announced that an additional $1,000 worth of perfume was stolen from the same shop at 10:30 a.m. on June 26. Now they say that later that same day, at 5:30 p.m., this group walked out with $5,000 worth of perfume.MORE NEWS: Final 'Manhattanhenge' Of The Year Takes Place Monday Night
Anyone with any information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE. All tips will be kept confidential.