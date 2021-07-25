NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a Bronx man suspected in a handful of disturbing sex crimes in Inwood.
Elvis Pichardo, 40, was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself at a business Wednesday night.READ MORE: 68-Year-Old Brooklyn Man Hospitalized With Broken Nose, Wrist From Brutal Attack Caught On Camera
Pichardo is also accused of targeting three women at Inwood Hill Park earlier that morning.READ MORE: Driver Charged With DWI, Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Mother, Daughter On Rockaway Boulevard In Queens
One of the women, 44, was hospitalized and treated for head trauma.MORE NEWS: New York's Newest Island, A Man-Made Gift To The City
In addition to public lewdness, Pichardo faces charges for attempted rape, attempted sex abuse, robbery and assault.