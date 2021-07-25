CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Assault, Inwood, Inwood Hill Park, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, New York City, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a Bronx man suspected in a handful of disturbing sex crimes in Inwood.

Elvis Pichardo, 40, was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself at a business Wednesday night.

READ MORE: 68-Year-Old Brooklyn Man Hospitalized With Broken Nose, Wrist From Brutal Attack Caught On Camera

Pichardo is also accused of targeting three women at Inwood Hill Park earlier that morning.

READ MORE: Driver Charged With DWI, Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Mother, Daughter On Rockaway Boulevard In Queens

One of the women, 44, was hospitalized and treated for head trauma.

MORE NEWS: New York's Newest Island, A Man-Made Gift To The City

In addition to public lewdness, Pichardo faces charges for attempted rape, attempted sex abuse, robbery and assault.

CBSNewYork Team