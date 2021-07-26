ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo struck a defiant tone Monday when asked about the probe into his alleged misconduct. He said New Yorkers will be “shocked” when it’s over.

Meanwhile, Republicans are pushing for a vote to remove him from office, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

“I am eager for the truth to come out here, and New Yorkers will be shocked,” Cuomo said. “Look at who the independent investigators are.”

The governor dropped many hints, but offered few details as he raised doubts about the probe into misconduct allegations against him.

“Is this all happening in a politicized system? Yes, that is undeniable,” Cuomo said while speaking to reporters for the first time since a lengthy July 17 interview with investigators appointed by Attorney General Letitia James.

Republicans, at a 25-year weak point in Albany, see an opening. They’re reminding voters of scandals touching the governor.

“He said we must believe all women. OK Governor, do we believe these women or not?” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Watch Gov. Cuomo’s 7/26/2021 Press Conference

Multiple women have accused the governor of inappropriate and unwelcome conduct.

Investigators working for AG James may be close to wrapping up their probe and could issue a report soon.

Assembly Republicans want to use the report as a springboard to Articles of Impeachment.

“We don’t need to wait any further. We don’t need to extend an investigation into the fall or early next year. We have an obligation to act,” said Republican State Assemblyman Mike Lawler.

Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, said the Assembly’s investigation includes other issues, such as Cuomo’s order that some blame for nursing home deaths.

“The Assembly investigation is broader, and has a broader mandate,” Cuomo said.

The governor seems OK with it, which makes Republicans suspicious.

“This investigation is a sham designed to buy the governor time and make you forget what he’s done,” said New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

It all serves to ramp up anticipation for the Attorney General’s report, setting the stage for more intrigue in Albany.