NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Staten Island lawmakers and parents are calling on New York City to lift the mandate for masks in public schools come fall.
They rallied outside PS 32 in Great Kills.
They say it should be up to parents if their child wears a mask in schools starting in September.
“I’m pro-vaccine. I’m against vaccine mandates,” said City Council member Joe Borelli.
"I'm pro-vaccine. I'm against vaccine mandates," said City Council member Joe Borelli.

"I want to have this option for my child. I want him in the most comfortable school environment," said one parent. "They're anxious. They're confused. We can't make them understand if we don't understand, and nothing is there telling us why they have to wear masks in school. They're being socially distanced anyway."
The Centers for Disease Control recently recommended that masks be optional for fully vaccinated students and staff. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city will continue to assess the situation.