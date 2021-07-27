NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in places with high COVID transmission rates.
The new guidance is set to be announced during a 3 p.m. news conference Tuesday.READ MORE: New York City Workers Must Be Vaccinated By Sept. 13 Or Face Weekly Testing, Mayor De Blasio Says
This comes a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said all city workers must be vaccinated by September 13 or face weekly COVID testing.
“Whatever happens with masks, the number one tool, the number one weapon, the number one savior is vaccinations,” the mayor said Tuesday.
De Blasio stood by his word Tuesday, saying that getting more people vaccinated is the only way to move New York City forward.
“If you like recovery and rebirth for New York City, go get vaccinated,” he said.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
City employees who fail to meet the new vaccine mandate will be sent home without pay.
“It’s been a long time coming. So I’m excited to see that this is where we’re heading,” NYC Health+Hospitals worker Janine Perazzo told CBS2’s John Dias.READ MORE: Tri-State Governors Making Push To Boost COVID Vaccination Rates As Delta Variant Spreads
“The new variant could cause too many more problems,” Maria Maglio-Scotti said.
“I’m vaccinated, so it doesn’t bother me too much, but I do get the people that don’t like it,” said Shane Cloudea.
On Tuesday, California announced it will be checking proof of vaccination for all state employees, and the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require shots for its health care workers.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
While many lawyers say private companies and governments are legally protected in mandating the vaccine, some business leaders warn it could come with problems.
“You’re now getting into people’s medical history and their privacy,” Carl Gould, president of 7 Stage Advisors, told Dias. “People do have religious and philosophical principles that dictate whether or not they take a vaccine.”
Gould is a worldwide leading authority on business. He says a mask mandate is much easier for private companies to handle than vaccine rules.
“To try to enforce a vaccine mandate for your employees is going to open a Pandora’s box that you’ll be sorting out in the courts for years to come,” he said.MORE NEWS: New York City Begins Offering COVID Vaccine To Students, Parents & Staff At Summer Rising Sites
De Blasio has said he believes the city workforce vaccination rate is similar to the city’s overall vaccination rate, where 71% of adults have at least one dose.