NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in places with high COVID transmission rates.

The new guidance is set to be announced during a 3 p.m. news conference Tuesday.

This comes a day after Mayor Bill de Blasio said all city workers must be vaccinated by September 13 or face weekly COVID testing.

“Whatever happens with masks, the number one tool, the number one weapon, the number one savior is vaccinations,” the mayor said Tuesday.

De Blasio stood by his word Tuesday, saying that getting more people vaccinated is the only way to move New York City forward.

“If you like recovery and rebirth for New York City, go get vaccinated,” he said.

COVID VACCINE

City employees who fail to meet the new vaccine mandate will be sent home without pay.

“It’s been a long time coming. So I’m excited to see that this is where we’re heading,” NYC Health+Hospitals worker Janine Perazzo told CBS2’s John Dias.

“The new variant could cause too many more problems,” Maria Maglio-Scotti said.

“I’m vaccinated, so it doesn’t bother me too much, but I do get the people that don’t like it,” said Shane Cloudea.

On Tuesday, California announced it will be checking proof of vaccination for all state employees, and the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require shots for its health care workers.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

While many lawyers say private companies and governments are legally protected in mandating the vaccine, some business leaders warn it could come with problems.

“You’re now getting into people’s medical history and their privacy,” Carl Gould, president of 7 Stage Advisors, told Dias. “People do have religious and philosophical principles that dictate whether or not they take a vaccine.”

Gould is a worldwide leading authority on business. He says a mask mandate is much easier for private companies to handle than vaccine rules.

“To try to enforce a vaccine mandate for your employees is going to open a Pandora’s box that you’ll be sorting out in the courts for years to come,” he said.

De Blasio has said he believes the city workforce vaccination rate is similar to the city’s overall vaccination rate, where 71% of adults have at least one dose.