NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Thursday on COVID-19 restrictions.

It comes as we deal with an unsettling setback in the country’s progress.

A dozen positive COVID cases postponed a Major League Baseball game, and with training camps starting, NFL teams are worried their upcoming season could suffer.

It’s also leading to changes for the tech industry, with companies issuing vaccine requirements for employees. Twitter is now closing its office in New York City, after just reopening.

The shutdown is in response to the spread of the Delta variant.

Many may be experiencing a mild case of deja vu. Twitter announced it has immediately closed its New York and San Francisco offices again, as COVID cases surge across the country. Just two weeks ago, the social media company reopened them. A spokesperson said in a statement they did this “after careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines.”

Google too announced it has delayed office returns to October instead of September and, like Facebook, will require workers to get vaccinated. Amazon is is now strongly encouraging employees and contractors to do the same.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says all state workers must be vaccinated, or get weekly testing, although getting the shot is mandatory for frontline workers at state-owned hospitals.

“There will be no testing option,” Cuomo said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s latest incentive to the vaccine hesitant starts Friday.

“One hundred dollars for any New Yorker who goes to a city-run site to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

Staten Island has one of the lowest vaccination rates and highest COVID-positive rates for our area.

Doctors say it’s a dangerous mindset that’s driving the Delta variant. Locals who had the virus agree.

“It was horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible,” one person said.

The CDC is recommending everyone in the borough wear masks indoors again.

“If we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated, if we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

At Staten Island University Hospital, they’re admitting more and more patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The vast majority skipped the vaccine. The chairman of medicine spoke with CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“Did we celebrate the end of COVID too early?” Layton asked.

“We absolutely did,” said Dr. Ted Surge. “If everybody had gotten vaccinated, we would be in a very different place today because the virus would have not gotten into those people unvaccinated and mutated. And by the way – there’s more mutations to come.”

Those mutations are something Dr. Anthony Fauci has been warning about for days now.

He says the longer people wait to get vaccinated, the more mutations form.