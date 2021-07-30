NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The curtain has risen on the vaccination and mask requirement for those looking to return to a show on the Great White Way.

Friday, the Broadway League announced that all 41 theaters will require audience members be fully vaccinated. In addition, all audience members are required to wear masks. These policies are in effect through October.

Performers, backstage crew, staff are also required to be fully vaccinated.

Everyone involved will have to show proof of vaccination.

“Fully vaccinated” means that everyone involved won’t be eligible to attend or participate until 14 days after receiving either their second dose of a two-shot vaccine, or 14 days after a single dose vaccine.

There are exceptions. Children under 12, people with a medical condition or certain religious belief that prevents vaccination are excluded. People in those categories will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of start of the show, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within six hours of the curtain rising. .

The Broadway League said the policy will be reviewed for performances beginning in November and beyond, and may be relaxed, depending on conditions.

“As vaccination has proven the most effective way to stay healthy and reduce transmission, I’m pleased that the theater owners have decided to implement these collective safeguards at all our Broadway houses. A uniform policy across all New York City Broadway theatres makes it simple for our audiences and should give even more confidence to our guests about how seriously Broadway is taking audience safety,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.

