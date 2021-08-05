NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s concern about vaccination rates in parts of Queens.

Health officials and politicians were in Far Rockaway Thursday morning encouraging people to get the shot as vaccination rates in that zip code lag behind the rest of the city.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, zip code 11691 has the fewest vaccinated residents in New York City. So elected officials were at a vaccine hub at Beach 39th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard giving people an extra push, stopping folks on the street, and reminding them they can get $100 if they get vaccinated.

In fact, businesses and religious leaders can even sign up with the city to get a referral fee for every person who gets a first shot.

Throughout the pandemic, city data showed Far Rockaway and Edgemere are among the worst affected parts of Queens, in terms of deaths and infections. But stats also show the area has the lowest vaccination rate of any zip code in the city, with just 38.62% of residents with at least one vaccine dose.

That’s well below the city average of 60% with at least one shot.

A trickle of Far Rockaway residents showed up Thursday morning, citing a variety of reasons why it took so long.

“I just haven’t gotten a chance to, but it’s something that you think about,” one person said.

“A lot of people are scared. They are scared of complications. I don’t believe that. I believe it will help you,” said George Fortinos.

“Pivotal moment in this fight. We don’t want to go back to where we were last year, bodies upon bodies at the hospital, children having to learn on Zoom,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Jr.

All you have to do is show up from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No appointment and no ID necessary.