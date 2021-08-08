NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are dead and three others are in the hospital following an early Sunday morning shooting in East New York, Brooklyn.

As CBS2’s Cory James reported, the violence started inside a large party at an event center.

There were about 150 people inside the space on Wortman and Sheffield avenues, where investigators said a verbal fight broke out and resulted in gunfire in two places.

The first location was where that party was taking place. The second spot was inside a car that was in the middle of a road, about 200 feet from the venue hosting the party.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Two of the five victims were shot inside the party, according to police, and investigators said three people were hit inside a grey Infiniti.

“It looks like it was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Inside that motor vehicle, there was three males shot. Two are DOA. One is fighting for his life,” NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell said.

It’s unclear, but the victims in the car may have been trying to get away when they crashed.

The 51-year old man who survived suffered wounds to his forearm, upper back and chest, police said.

Last year at this time, there were 815 shootings and 995 shooting victims in the city. During the same period this year, there have been 939 and 1,102, respectively, police said.

The NYPD is trying to gather leads on Sunday morning’s gun violence. Investigators said a lot of people were at the scene when the gunfire started, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.