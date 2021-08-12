NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration is expected to amend its emergency use authorization orders to allow COVID booster shots for certain fully vaccinated people, CBS News has learned.

A CBS News source says the boosters would be recommended for Americans who are immunocompromised, accounting for roughly 2.7% of adults. The shots would be a third dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

This comes as New York City is racing to vaccinate as many people as possible to fight back the Delta variant before the fall season.

“The way that we defeat Delta is having enough New Yorkers get vaccinated so that it goes away once and for all,” Dr. Ted Long, executive director of the city’s test and trace program, said Wednesday.

Restaurants may become unexpected heroes in the fight, like Boca in the Bronx, where free vaccines are on the menu this week.

“We’re doing this in lieu of all those other drastic measures that are killing our Latino restaurant businesses,” said Arelia Taveras, executive director of the New York State Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association.

More than 30 restaurants across the city already require proof of vaccination. Starting next week, it will be required for indoor activities citywide, such as dining, gyms and concerts.

After a grace period, enforcement will then begin on Sept. 13. But some business owners feel it’s unfair and impossible to enforce.

“I just don’t think we’re going to be the vaccination police. That’s up to the mayor’s office, it’s up to the health department to figure out. But it certainly shouldn’t be the burden of store owners,” Rocco’s manager Mary Josephine Generoso said.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention joined several other medical organizations Wednesday and strongly urged pregnant women to get vaccinated, saying the shots are safe at any point during pregnancy and for those planning to get pregnant.

“Well over 100,000 pregnant women have now gotten the vaccine,” said Dr. Laura Riley, of maternal fetal medicine. “Things like miscarriage, pre-term birth, stillbirth, birth defects haven’t seen any concerns related to the vaccine.”

Dr. Riley told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas unvaccinated pregnant people or those who are around one month post-partum are at a higher risk of getting severely ill if they have COVID.

“More likely to be hospitalized, more likely to land in the intensive care unit, more likely to need intubation,” she said.

To boost numbers in Brooklyn, the Nets have partnered with a pop-up vaccination site to offer free tickets to everyone who gets a shot. People can also enter to win a $200 gift card from an Industry City retailer.