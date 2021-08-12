NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New York lawmakers are strengthening their push to change the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge.
In 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed the state Legislature to rename to bridge to honor his late father and New York’s 52nd governor.
But in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal that pushed Cuomo to announce his resignation on Tuesday, a bill is being introduced in the state Senate to restore the original name.
“But nobody here in Rockland County calls it the Mario Cuomo Bridge. They still refer to it as the Tappan Zee Bridge,” said Rockland County Assemblyman Mike Lawler, who introduced a bill back in March.
“It’s also about making sure we are transparent and we receive public input,” added state Sen. Mike Martucci, who represents the Hudson Valley and the Catskills.
Also in 2017, a Change.org petition was created to rename the bridge. CBS2’s Marcia Kramer interviewed the people who started the movement.
PHOTOS: Tappan Zee Bridge Demolition
Recently, a new Change.org petition was created to rename the bridge after Jared Lloyd, a Spring Valley firefighter who died in March while battling a blaze at an assisted living facility in Spring Valley.
CBS2 reached out to Gov. Cuomo’s office for comment, but has not yet received a response.