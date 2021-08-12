NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, saying he “felt a sense of relief.”

The mayor previously said he was on vacation this week, but he appeared at a press briefing about the city’s excessive heat warning.

“I did not expect him to do what I regard as the decent thing and get out of the way,” he said. “So I was surprised, and I felt a sense of relief for all of us.”

Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday, after an independent investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James‘ office found the he sexually harassed 11 women and created a hostile work environment. The governor maintained he “never crossed the line with anyone,” but said he would “step aside and let government get back to governing.”

“I think, ultimately, the most important thing for us to recognize is these women were vindicated,” de Blasio said Thursday. “They said something was horribly wrong, they came forward and an extraordinarily powerful, bullying guy was brought down because they stood up.”

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer asked the mayor about his relationship with Cuomo and if he felt Albany was a toxic workplace.

“I’ve talked to mayors around the state, county executives … everyone feels the same thing. The disrespect, the withholding the kinds of things that any normal governor would do in working with a colleague at the local level as part of political payback. I mean, we’ve all seen it,” he replied.

De Blasio was also asked about whether the state Legislature should move forward with articles of impeachment and if the governor should be allowed to hold office again.

“There has to be accountability, whatever form that takes,” he replied. “What would be a huge mistake is to leave this chapter and not find out exactly what happened, and who did it, and how to make sure it never happens again.”

“He should never run for office again, obviously,” he went on to say. “We’ve just seen the beginning of the proof of the damage he did. He should never hold office again, whatever happens, impeachment or no impeachment.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is poised to take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the state’s first female governor.

The mayor said he looks forward to working closely with Hochul, particularly to tackle the COVID pandemic and city’s economic recovery.