NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,400 people are now confirmed dead in the earthquake that rocked Haiti over the weekend.

At least 6,000 are hurt, and still many more people are missing.

Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night. The storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and lead to mudslides and flash flooding. What’s more, the island nation could see as much as 15 inches of rain.

The unfolding tragedy is not being ignored.

Last weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the southern peninsula of Haiti, 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince.

Some 1,500 miles away, a reassuring message is coming from political leaders in New York City.

“We’re not going to leave you alone. We’re not going to leave you in despair,” Councilwoman Farah Louis said.

Louis called a prayer vigil in Little Haiti, in Brooklyn. She said the tragedy will take quite some time to recover from.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Haitians have been through a lot.

“It feels like they’re being boxing on the ground and people keep punching and punching and punching. Just pretend it was you there right now facing a hurricane coming to them. Please give what you can, not just items, money to the organizations that are on the ground,” Williams said.

Jean Pierre-Louis is the head of CapraCare, a nonprofit on the ground with three facilities, 31 staffers, many of them doctors and nurses. He said within hours of the quake, his organization was helping Haitians in need.

“Right now, the best support folks can do is give us some money, is to donate financially. It’s great to give supplies, but logistically right now it’s going to be hard to get them to Haiti,” Pierre-Louis said.

Kirk Prichard is with Concern Worldwide, another group on the ground. It has helped hundreds of thousands in Haiti over more than 25 years.

“There’s ongoing political turmoil in the country. There’s lots of economic upheaval there and then you throw COVID on top of it. You know Haiti was really badly hit by COVID, and it really is a lot for any country to take on,” Prichard said.

That feeling was echoed by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“There’s no place on Earth that has been put through as much hell as Haiti, and it’s not right. It’s not fair,” de Blasio said. “Pain wrapped in pain wrapped in pain. It is so much to possibly imagine, but we need to be there for the Haitian people.”

Not only is the city offering help, but the NYPD is among those taking in donations at local precincts, asking for medical supplies, baby food and flashlights.

Haitian flags are a reminder of the ties between the Caribbean island and New York City, as folks here not only offer their support but ask for others to chip in.

For more information on how you can help the people in Haiti, please click here.

