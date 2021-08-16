NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Proof of vaccination will be required for some indoor activities in New York City starting Monday.

New York is the first U.S. city to impose such a mandate, in an effort to beat back the coronavirus, especially the Delta variant.

The “Key to NYC Pass” initiative means employees and visitors of restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues need to be vaccinated.

“If you want to come to an indoor space, you should be vaccinated,” Gotham Comedy Club Manager Tom Gamblin said.

Gamblin said the comedy club is ready to check proof at the door, even though the program won’t be fully enforced until September 13.

COVID VACCINE

People can show their vaccination status with the city’s new app, NYC COVID safe, the state’s Excelsior app, or their paper vaccination card.

Children younger than 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine, but will be allowed in most venues, as the city fine-tunes the program.

“I think that’s really fair. I think that everyone should be vaccinated when the come to a club. When they’re inside. I think it’s really important,” patron David Freeman said.

The new rules start on the same day the city is kicking off its Homecoming Week concert series, meant to mark the return of New York City.

All five boroughs will be getting concerts with stacked lineups, starting at Orchard Beach in the Bronx and concluding Saturday with the centerpiece show at Central Park’s Great Lawn. All shows are outdoors and vaccines are required to attend.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

But the new rules come with pushback. On Sunday, more than 200 people rallied against the mayor’s vaccine mandate outside Gracie Mansion.

“We don’t like the mandates. We don’t approve of them. We want to keep America free,” one person said.

“If my job requires me to get the vaccine, then I’m going to look to move somewhere else. I have to. I’m not going to compromise my health for the rest of my life,” said Bryce Ciccaglione, of Williamsburg.

The city has not said what penalties businesses will face if they do not enforce the vaccine requirement. Places like retail and grocery stores and pharmacies are not impacted by the mandate.