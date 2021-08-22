HELMETTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Central New Jersey residents who fled their homes due to Henri are waiting to see the damage caused by flooding.

More than 100 people were evacuated and some were rescued by boat, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Sunday.

With the rain and storm conditions slowing considerably Sunday night, residents were hopeful they wouldn’t get get dumped on again like they did in the morning. In the Middlesex County borough of Helmetta, debris filled the top of John Street. The water has since totally receded, but residents are still not allowed to return.

“I have not been able to get back to my house. Railroad Avenue is completely flooded still and I don’t know what kind of shape my house is in. My car is probably under water, so I’m in pretty bad shape right now,” resident Laura Hettinger said.

First responders came in with emergency vehicles and rescue boats to evacuate people from the rising water. Hettinger said when she was told it was mandatory, she left her home.

“They evacuated me by boat, and then truck,” resident Laura Hettinger said.

Helmatta Mayor Chris Slavicek said the borough’s system of creeks were overloaded with torrential rain and overflow from other bodies of water, leaving roads washed out, businesses a muddy mess, and homes destroyed.

“We have 71 homes that are displaced, hundreds of residents. There’s some severe damage. Foundations are broken out, not stable or safe for residents to go back,” Slavicek said. “Emergency vehicles, rescue boats, it was like a scene from a movie. We are a hidden gem here in Helmetta and never expected something can happen to this caliber.”

Michele Squire started the clean-up process Sunday afternoon, prioritizing storm drains.

“Between the twigs and the plastic, the water wasn’t going down. I wanted to clear them so water would drain down. Once we did that, the water was going really fast, I felt better,” Squire said.

“What have they told you about getting back into your house?” Baker asked.

“I was asking the police officer and he said possibly tomorrow. Not sure what time and I work from home. Not sure I can get back to my house to work,” Hettinger said.

Shelters are set up at Spotswood High School, including American Red Cross assistance. Most residents were told they could not go to their homes Sunday night. Authorities will be checking to make sure the homes are safe and stable enough Monday to return.

