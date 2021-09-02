JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water order is in effect for two cities in Hudson County.
It impacts Jersey City and Hoboken.
The advisory was issued after heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.
Attention #JerseyCity and @CityofHoboken residents: A Boil Water Order has been issued on 9/2/21 until further notice. For more information please visit: https://t.co/oinnd82mVp@JCMUA pic.twitter.com/HLqUSc4YxT
— SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) September 2, 2021
Customers should boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes until further notice. SUEZ Water will notify customers when the order is lifted.