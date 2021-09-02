After IdaMore Than 2 Dozen Deaths Reported In NY & NJ; States Of Emergency Remain In Effect
By CBSNewYork Team
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A boil water order is in effect for two cities in Hudson County.

It impacts Jersey City and Hoboken.

The advisory was issued after heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused damage to the aqueduct in Cedar Grove Township.

Customers should boil their water before using it for drinking or cooking purposes until further notice. SUEZ Water will notify customers when the order is lifted.

