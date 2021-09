NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tributes are pouring in for actor Michael K. Williams.

The Emmy-nominated star of “The Wire” and “Lovecraft Country” was found dead Monday in his Brooklyn apartment. He was 54 years old.

A cause of death has not been determined, but CBS News has learned police are investigating a possible drug overdose.

Williams impressed fans with fierce acting and equally bold and heartfelt activism.

The five-time Emmy Award nominee frequently returned to the Brooklyn neighborhood where he grew up — East Flatbush.

“He’d just show up and be part of the neighborhood,” East Flatbush resident Yolanda Castellano told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

PHOTOS: Remembering Michael K. Williams Through The Years

His best-known role was as Omar Little on “The Wire,” and he recently played Montrose Freeman on “Lovecraft Country.”

It’s a role Williams said put him on an emotional roller coaster. He talked about it last October during a SAG-AFTRA roundtable.

“Thank God I have a cast and these amazing angels around me to hold me up,” William said, crying.

He held up others around New York City, taking part in charity events and visiting schools and an East Flatbush Head Start program, where Jennifer McLeod works

“Whenever he do come back, he visits everyone in the community,” McLeod said. “He gave turkey to everyone at the park.”

Williams’ eagerness to get out in the community and inspire others to tackle injustice and push for reform and unity brought him to a SoHo art gallery in June.

Williams spoke at a press conference conference outside Black Wall Street Gallery, which had been targeted by vandals three separate times.

“We do not stand for this. We do not stand for hate,” Williams said.

“He exemplified what it meant to be real, to be human, and he saw people for who they were, beyond just some accolade, and he really cared about community,” said Dr. Ricco Wright, the gallery’s owner.

“He was just an awesome person. It’s just sad that he went that way,” Castellano said.

They say they mourn not just the star, but a kind and caring friend.