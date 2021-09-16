NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman in Harlem.
The woman’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Soriano, was led out of the 23rd Precinct stationhouse in handcuffs late Thursday afternoon. He was arrested Thursday morning in the Bronx.READ MORE: NYPD Offering $200 Prepaid Cards, iPads At Gun Exchange On Staten Island
He’s accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Shanice Young early Sunday morning on West 128th Street.
Investigators say Young was returning home from her own baby shower and may have tried to break up a fight when she was shot.
Her unborn baby did not survive.
"Our hope here is that this apprehension begins the process of closure for the family and, just as importantly, for the community for this terrible, terrible crime," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
Soriano is charged with second-degree murder. It’s unclear if Young was his intended target.