NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police body camera footage shows what looks like the aftermath of an argument between missing Long Island native Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The video came from Utah police officers who questioned the couple.

Petito’s parents, meanwhile, are demanding answers from Laundrie’s family after he returned home to Florida alone, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported Friday.

In the video from Aug. 12, Petito seemed distraught.

“We’ve been fighting this morning, some personal issues,” Petito told an officer.

She and Laundrie had just been pulled over by police in Moab, Utah after a possible domestic incident.

Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip, Notable Dates And Events

“He wouldn’t let me in the car before,” Petito said.

“Why wouldn’t he let you in the car? Because of your OCD?” the officer asked.

“He told me I needed to calm down, but I am perfectly calm, I’m calm all the time and, he really stresses me out,” Petito said.

While Petito sat in the back of a police cruiser, Laundrie spoke with officers nearby.

“So you pushed her and she hit you?” an officer asked him.

“She was, I wasn’t, I wasn’t. It wasn’t like a push and she jumped on me… She was already, she was already, I don’t know, swinging man and I just pushed her,” Laundrie said.

Neither was charged with a crime, but they were separated for the night.

The couple had been on a cross-country road trip since early July. However, Petito’s family has not heard from her since late August.

“Two people went on a trip, one person returned. And that person that returned isn’t providing us any information,” said North Port, Florida Police Chief Todd Garrison.

Laundrie is a person of interest in his fiancée’s disappearance.

“On behalf of the Laundrie family, our hope is that Miss Petito is located and that she’s reunited with her family,” said Steven Bertolino, the family’s attorney.

WATCH: Raw Body Cam Video Of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Encounter With Moab, Utah Police

On Thursday, the Petito family’s attorney Rick Stafford read a scathing letter from Gabby’s parents addressed to the Laundries.

“Gabby lived with you for over a year. She’s going to be your daughter-in-law. How can you keep her location hidden?” Stafford said. “Please, tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place.”

As a search ramps up in Wyoming, Petito’s father is desperate to find her.

“Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I’m asking for that help,” Joseph Petito said.

Investigators said they are not ruling out a connection between Petito’s disappearance and the murder of a couple found dead at a Utah campsite in August.

Laundrie and his parents are not speaking on advice from their lawyer.

Police said they’re frustrated by Laundrie’s silence, but that he’s exercising his constitutional right.