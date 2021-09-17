NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Less is More Act into law Friday, giving more leniency to parolees.

“New York State incarcerates more people for parole violations than anywhere in the country. That is a point of shame for us, and it needs to be fixed. It’s going to be fixed today,” Hochul said.

Under the new law, people on parole will no longer be locked up for technical violations, like missing curfew or failing a drug test.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin and state Assembly member Phara Souffrant Forrest, who co-sponsored the bill, celebrated its signing, along with other elected officials and criminal justice reform advocates.

“When women rule, how things can change, how we can find compassion and understanding and we can recognize what we’ve done wrong,” said Donna Hilton, executive director of A Little Piece of Light.

“It’s a new day in New York,” added Emily NaPier Singletary, co-executive director of Unchained.

Hochul’s announcement came amid worsening violence, inmate deaths and inhumane conditions at Rikers Island.

While the Less is More Act won’t take effect next March, nearly 200 people will be released from the city jail Friday.

“I believe that we also have to take some very swift action and take it right now,” she said. “So the Board of Parole, under my direction, will have 191 people released today. They have served their sentences under the dictates of the new Less is More, but they shouldn’t have to wait until the enactment date.”

The governor also said 200 sentenced prisoners will be transferred from Rikers to other state facilities over the next five days.

“We know larger, systemic problems still exist, we know that,” she added. “I believe that while we take these first steps, we encourage the city of New York to do what they need to do to alleviate the staffing situation and the other crisis situations.”

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled an emergency plan for Rikers, which includes:

Reopening once-shuttered areas on Rikers to ease overcrowding and better process detainees

Deploying the NYPD to staff the courts, shifting correction officers to the jail

Expediting the fixing of broken cell doors and cleaning

Addressing widespread sick-outs of correction officers by requiring a doctors note, and punishing those who don’t show up without warning

Critics had argued the city’s plan didn’t go far enough to lower the jail population.

