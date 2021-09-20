NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is ramping up COVID testing at schools and relaxing quarantining rules.

This comes after the first school had to close for a week due to a cluster of cases among staff.

Students from Public School 79 in East Harlem were asked to stay home this week after nearly 20 cases were confirmed. The Department of Education said all of the cases occurred within staff members.

Now, the city is upgrading its health and safety measures.

“We will be testing in elementary, middle and high schools. Each school, every week,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his Monday briefing.

The mayor increased testing protocols from bi-monthly to weekly in all public schools, effective next week.

Many East Harlem parents told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge they agreed the change is necessary after 19 cases were confirmed at P.S. 79 on Madison Avenue and East 120th.

“I think everybody should get tested, because it’s not getting better, it’s getting worse,” Harlem resident Gladys Acevedo said.

“Of course you have to do more testing. Every kid that goes to school, you have to do the test. It’s better,” another person added.

Classes at P.S. 79 will be virtual until September 28. The DOE has ensured every student has a device and will receive grab-and-go meals.

Forty five people are currently being quarantined. The cases were linked to an orientation event that happened before classes started.

To the surprise of many, de Blasio also announced he will relax quarantine protocols, effective next week.

“When there is a positive test in a classroom, the unvaccinated students in that classroom will not have to quarantine if they are masked and 3-feet distanced,” he said. “That will allow more kids to safely remain in the classroom.”

While some parents agreed kids should spend as much time as possible in school, others who were already feeling nervous are demanding a virtual option.

“Nobody really wants their child to be around people that have COVID-19, it’s dangerous,” Javier Maldonado said.

As for testing, parents must sign consent forms or their kids will not be allowed to get swabbed.