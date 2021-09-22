NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it’s time to mask up or be prepared to pay up.
The agency plans to start issuing $50 fines to people who refuse to wear masks on mass transit.
"We need everyone to do their part and mask up. We know this is what our customers want. They told us they feel safer when they see their fellow customers wearing masks," said MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren. "It's the ultimate sign of respect."
Face coverings are required on buses, trains and in enclosed stations under state and federal law.
The MTA said it has given out more than 800,000 masks to date, and free masks can be found in stations.