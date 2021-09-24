NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More Americans than ever are now eligible to get the Pfizer booster shot as the government expands the COVID vaccine program.

The line was pretty short at the vaccine site at the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side, and those going for their Pfizer booster shot were pretty excited.

“I was amazed when I just heard this. I just heard it five minutes ago,” Upper West Side resident Marc Gertz said.

“And you immediately came down,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu said.

“Got dressed and here I am,” Gertz said.

COVID VACCINE

“It’s the smart thing to do. I don’t know what else to say. It’s following the science, you know,” Upper West Side resident Steve Pred said.

Now, you will only be able to get a Pfizer booster shot if you received a second Pfizer dose at least six months ago.

“If you got the Pfizer vaccine in January, February or March of this year and you’re over 65 years of age, go get the booster, or if you have a medical condition like diabetes or you’re a front line worker, like a health care worker or a teacher, you can get a free booster now,” President Joe Biden said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending a lot more people get the booster, including those 65 and older, adults 18 and older with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and a whole new category — those 18 and older who are at risk for COVID-19 exposure due to where they live or work.

“People like health care workers, teachers, front line responders, essential workers and those in congregate settings,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The Pfizer booster is widely available right now.

“Like your first and second shot, the booster shot is free and easily accessible. Booster shots will be available in 80,000 locations, including over 40,000 pharmacies nationwide,” Biden said.

If you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the government still has not considered boosters for those brands.

The president and the CDC say their main goal is still to vaccinate the unvaccinated.