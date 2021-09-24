NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials say actor Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose.
The medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute intoxication from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
Williams had previously spoken about his struggles with addiction.
Photos: Remembering Michael K. Williams Through The Years
He was found dead earlier this month in his Brooklyn apartment.
News of his sudden passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from loved ones, fans, and friends in the entertainment world, including at last week’s Emmy Awards.