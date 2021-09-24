CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:fentanyl, Local TV, Michael K. Williams, New York, overdose deaths

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials say actor Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was acute intoxication from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

READ MORE: CDC Recommending Pfizer Booster Shots For Seniors, Adults With Underlying Medical Conditions, Adults At Greater Risk Of Exposure At Work

Williams had previously spoken about his struggles with addiction.

READ MORE: Police: Man Stabbed In Head With Machete After Argument At Walmart In Kearny, N.J.

Photos: Remembering Michael K. Williams Through The Years

He was found dead earlier this month in his Brooklyn apartment.

MORE NEWS: Police Searching For Missing Brooklyn Teen Veronica Wilson

News of his sudden passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from loved ones, fans, and friends in the entertainment world, including at last week’s Emmy Awards.

CBSNewYork Team