NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Uber driving continues to recover Thursday, a month after an attack that could leave him blind in one eye.

Police said it happened after he refused an illegal street hail in the East Village, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

Ping Han said he was supposed to be picking up a passenger when the suspect tried to hail his vehicle. Han refused, but the suspect wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Dashcam video shows the suspect moments before police said he bashed Han in the face with a cellphone. It was a split-second decision that changed Han’s life forever.

Perez asked his wife how he’s doing in recovery.

“It’s hard to say,” said Wang Xiao Jing, wiping back tears.

Jing said her husband suffers headaches and excruciating pain daily since the attack on Aug. 28.

“Maybe after three months, maybe can see something, maybe… never,” Jing said.

Police said it happened just after 3 a.m. The dashcam video shows the suspect running down the middle of East 14th Street near Third Avenue.

Han, a Chinese immigrant, said he refused the illegal hail and tried to explain to the suspect that he was an Uber driver before he was attacked.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

“I don’t know… why he hit my husband,” Jing said.

The couple said hospital bills are adding up and they’re responsible for sending money home to China for Han’s elderly parents. They’re also paying college tuition for their son.

Jing said her husband visited a specialist. While Han’s eye may be saved, he may never be able to see with it again.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.