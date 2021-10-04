NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl remains hospitalized and fighting for her life after being shot in the head late last week.

Meanwhile, police have released new images of people they would like to speak to in the case, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

A vigil was held in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn on Monday afternoon for Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties. While her condition is improving after being shot, her family said she’s still not out of the woods.

In front of the park where Sobers-Batties was shot in the head Friday afternoon, the community gathered to say a prayer for the innocent victim.

“I have to be strong for my daughter, and sometimes all I really want to do is curl into a ball and scream,” mother Nadine Sobers said.

Sobers said her daughter was in the park making TikTok videos moments before she was struck. The teenager was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head.

On Monday, there were signs of improvement.

“They were able to reduce the amount of medication which she can move her hands, legs and open her eyes,” Sobers said. “She is progressing the way they need her, the way God need her, the way I need her, her family need her, her friends need her. I can take that. I can take that today and feel good about that.”

Investigators have released new images of three males wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.

Amidst several shootings involving teens this week, the NYPD said field intelligence officers are analyzing each case to prevent retaliation.

The department added bail reform and a slow court system are partly to blame for the violence.

Neighbors said more resources for children in the community are needed.

“There’s not enough after-school programs. We need to invest in communities like this to make sure that they get the support and the care that they need,” pastor and community advocate Zac Martin said.

As for Sobers-Batties, the senior at Cobble Hill High School of American Studies is a straight-A student and plans to study law in college.

Her mother said the family’s main priority now is her recovery.

“She has a great heart and she cares for others and she’s courageous and through all the pain she is in, she’s still fighting,” Sobers said.

Sobers said her daughter’s 17th birthday is on Oct. 16. The family is hopeful they’ll be able to celebrate together.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.