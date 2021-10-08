NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter Friday unveiled their plan to phase out the city’s current Gifted and Talented program and replace it with a new one called “Brilliant NYC.”

Students who are currently in the Gifted and Talented program will not be affected, but new students entering school next year will not take the Gifted and Talented test.

De Blasio and former Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced in January that the city would phase out the test for the Gifted and Talented program.

The program sparked fierce debate and a lawsuit. Critics said the composition of the program does not reflect the city’s diversity, saying the process for admission is racially discriminatory and its curriculum marginalizes people of color.

Students will no longer be in separate classrooms under the new plan. Officials say the “Brilliant NYC” plan involves accelerated instruction in every elementary school classroom, impacting 65,000 students, instead of the 2,500 currently in the Gifted and Talented program.

“The era of judging four-year-olds based on a single test is over. Brilliant NYC will deliver accelerated instruction for tens of thousands of children, as opposed to a select few,” said de Blasio. “Every New York City child deserves to reach their full potential, and this new, equitable model gives them that chance.”

“As a life-long educator, I know every child in New York City has talents that go far beyond what a single test can capture and the Brilliant NYC plan will uncover their strengths so they can succeed,” said Porter.

The full plan will be rolled out in December, after forums are held to hear from the community in all 32 school districts.

The move to eliminate the test and Gifted and Talented classes is drawing reaction from the candidates who hope to be the city’s next mayor.

It is disgraceful that Mayor de Blasio just announced the elimination of gifted & talented programs. As NYC Mayor, I will immediately re-implement gifted & talented programs, while also increasing testing resources so all students can adequately prepare for the admissions exam! — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) October 8, 2021

Republican Curtis Sliwa called the move “disgraceful,” pledging to re-implement the program if elected, and increase testing resources for all students.

“Eric will assess the plan and reserves his right to implement policies based on the needs of students and parents, should he become mayor. Clearly the Department of Education must improve outcomes for children from lower-income areas,” a spokesperson for Eric Adams siad.