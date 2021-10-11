NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man suspected of sexually abusing a child on an MTA bus in Manhattan.
Police identified Juan Hernandez, 42, as the man they say grabbed a 12-year-old girl's groin on the M14D bus around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
It happened when the bus was at the intersection of 1st Avenue and East 14th Street.
The girl managed to get away, but Hernandez remained on the bus, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.