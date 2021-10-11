CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, New York City, NYPD, Sex Abuse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man suspected of sexually abusing a child on an MTA bus in Manhattan.

Police identified Juan Hernandez, 42, as the man they say grabbed a 12-year-old girl’s groin on the M14D bus around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

READ MORE: New York City's Annual Columbus Day Parade Marches Up Fifth Avenue

(credit: NYPD)

READ MORE: Exclusive: Family Of Jermaine Foster, Suspect In Death Of Nurse Maria Ambrocio, Speaks Out; 'It's So Heartbreaking'

It happened when the bus was at the intersection of 1st Avenue and East 14th Street.

The girl managed to get away, but Hernandez remained on the bus, police said.

MORE NEWS: Police Open Fire On Suspects In $4 Million Jewelry Heist Fleeing Midtown Traffic Stop

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team