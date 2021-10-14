NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Nets’ Kyrie Irving finally speaks.

Wednesday night, the Nets point guard appeared on Instagram Live for the first time since his team announced they would move on this season without him.

As CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports, while Irving spoke, he didn’t necessarily provide many answers.

“Don’t believe that I’m retiring. Don’t believe that I’mma give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated,” Irving said.

Irving can keep refusing to get the COVID vaccine. He just won’t play for the Brooklyn Nets until he does.

The Nets announced Tuesday that Irving would not play or practice with the team until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games.

COVID VACCINE

“What would you do if you felt uncomfortable going into the season, when you were promised that you would have exemptions, or that you didn’t have to be forced to get the vaccine,” Irving said.

NBA players are not required to be vaccinated, but they face more testing and restrictions on their ability to be around their teammates. The league had said that players wouldn’t be paid for games they miss because they are ineligible to play.

Nets GM Sean Marks said Irving would still be paid for road games where he is eligible by league standards to play, but the Nets have decided its all or nothing.

“Kyrie’s made it clear that he has a choice in this matter, and it’s ultimately going to be up to him what he decides. We respect the fact that he has a choice. He can make his own, and right now what’s best for the organization is the path that we’re taking,” Marks said.

So while Irving will remain sidelined until vaccinated, he will still earn half of his $36 million a year salary. In his Instagram Live, Irving insinuated he was being made an example of.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“I came into the season thinking that I was just going to be able to play ball. You know, be able to use my talent to continue to inspire, influence people in the right way. You know, like, putting this on me… why’re you putting it on me?” he said.

Irving only provided a glimpse into what he is thinking and did not give an indication of what his next move will be, only that he will announce his plans for a possible return to basketball when he is ready. In the meantime, his teammates prepare without Irving.

“Kyrie believes in his beliefs, and he stands firm and strong on that. And for us, we respect it. You know, we all love Ky. But as far as us, we have a job to do,” said James Harden.

“If things change, we’d love to have Kyrie back. In the meantime, we’ll build, we’re going to keep going with this group and move forward,” said head coach Steve Nash.

“Pay attention to what’s going on out in the real world. People are losing their jobs to these mandates. People are having to make choices with their own lives, which I respect. I don’t want to sit here and play on peoples’ emotions either, just use logic,” Irving said.

The Nets have currently taken Irving’s $186 million contract extension off the table.