NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head was released from the hospital Friday.

Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties was hit by a stray bullet on Oct. 1 at a park in Brooklyn.

Grinning ear-to-ear, Sobers-Batties left Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to a parade of cheers from dozens of NYPD officers, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

“Amazing. It feels amazing,” said Sobers-Batties, who was released one day before her 17th birthday.

An innocent victim in a daylight shooting, she had surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head and was in a medically induced coma for days.

Her mother called her release a miracle.

“It’s great, it’s great. Thank you guys so much for everything, all the prayers,” said Nadine Sobers. “The hospital and officers and everyone… We love you guys.”

Sobers-Batties, a senior at Cobble Hill High School of American Studies who plans to study law in college, is heading to a rehab facility for the next two weeks.

She’s looking forward to celebrating her birthday Saturday and getting back to school, said the straight-A student’s family.

“So much courage. So much hope, and it worked! So many prayers, people we don’t even know sending prayers, and it’s working. You can see for yourself from where she is now,” said Joy Sobers, her grandmother.

Meanwhile, investigators have released images of three males wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.

Officers said it was important for them to show their support to the family.

“What I let her know is that she just gained a bunch of big brothers and big sisters that are going to be with her throughout her journey,” said Assistant Chief Judith Harrison.

“There’s a problem with gun violence… We’re working with our partners in the DA’s office, we’re working with elected officials, we’re working with violence interrupters, we’re working with members of faith-based organizations to do everything that we can so that this doesn’t happen again,” Harrison said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.