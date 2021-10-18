NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. appeared in a Manhattan courtroom Monday.
The 53-year-old actor is accused of groping three women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019.
Two of the alleged incidents took place at Manhattan nightclubs.
Details about the third have not been released.
Prosecutors say they have more than a dozen women willing to testify about similar incidents in the past involving Gooding.
A trial date has been set for Feb. 1, 2022.