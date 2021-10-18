Breaking NewsGen. Colin Powell, Former U.S. Secretary Of State, Dies At 84 Due To Complications From COVID-19
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the deadline for many of New Jersey’s state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The group includes those at schools, colleges, universities and state agencies.

Any employee who is not fully vaccinated must now submit to weekly testing.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order in August to implement the mandate.

A similar vaccine mandate for workers at childcare facilities takes effect Nov. 1.

