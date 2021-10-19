WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey has fired 118 staff members who refused to get vaccinated.
The health system says those workers did not meet the Oct. 15 deadline and make up less than 1% of its 35,000 employees.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find NYC Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- CDC’S COVID Vaccine FAQ
- CDC’s COVID Tracking Map By County
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
A spokesperson says operations will not be impacted.