By CBSNewYork Team
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey has fired 118 staff members who refused to get vaccinated.

The health system says those workers did not meet the Oct. 15 deadline and make up less than 1% of its 35,000 employees.

A spokesperson says operations will not be impacted.

