MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday’s storm dumped more than three inches of rain on White Plains.

The rain petty much stopped in the mid afternoon, which was a relief after a messy morning caused problems on the parkways and forced the cancellation of in-person classes at Westchester Community College, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Torrents of rainwater followed the path of least resistance to storm drains that couldn’t quite keep up with the downpour.

Flooding closed the Bronx River Parkway, from the Cross County in Yonkers all the way up to the County Center in White Plains.

More flooding stopped traffic on the Saw Mill River Parkway at Executive Boulevard in northern Yonkers.

In Mamaroneck on the Sound Shore, the river that shares a name with the town and village rose precipitously, but stayed within its banks, unlike early September when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the area.

Aiello has been covering flood problems in Mamaroneck since 1999, but when he came to the spot 53 days ago he saw something he’d never seen before — a massive shipping container wedged under a bridge near the train station.

That mess was very much on the mind of resident Viola Dunne on Tuesday as she left her car in a riverfront parking lot.

“I have to go into the office today and that parking lot is so close to the river. I wonder if it will overflow,” Dunne said.

The village had barricades at the ready, but the usual spots that flood mostly stayed passable.

Across the Hudson River in Rockland County, a tree came down, cutting power to 23 customers in Clarkstown. However, Orange and Rockland Utilities was quick to the scene to clean up.