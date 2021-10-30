NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards were held Saturday, recognizing the best in broadcast journalism.
CBS2’s Jessica Moore was a co-emcee for the event, which was held virtually again this year due to the pandemic.
We’re proud to announce WCBS won several Emmys.
The single spot image promotion for Lonnie Quinn action figure took home a statue, along with Elle McLogan’s The Dig in the lifestyle short form contest category, the 18th annual Tunnel 2 Towers special in the news special category, Black History Is Our History for public service announcement campaign, and two awards for our Jersey City shootout coverage.