CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Chuck Schumer, Infrastructure, Local TV, Metro-North Railroad, MTA, NYC subways

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is getting $10 billion from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal to help the subway system.

The agency faced a severe loss of revenue during the pandemic. Schumer said the federal funds will help stop service cuts.

READ MORE: Biden Calls Infrastructure Bill A "Once-In-A-Generation" Investment After House Sends It To His Desk

“The $10 billion goes to maintaining service, keeping the employees and improving the signal system, improving the existing lines. There’s also money available for Penn South, and Metro-North and Penn Access,” Schumer said.

READ MORE: Biden Unveils Details Of Revamped $1.75 Trillion Social Spending Plan

Schumer said there is also $24 billion for the Second Avenue Subway and the Gateway Project, along the Northeast Corridor rail line.

MORE NEWS: President Biden On Beginning Of Portal North Bridge Construction In New Jersey: 'Let's Get To Work!'

President Biden said he will sign the deal into law when Congress returns from a week’s recess.

CBSNewYork Team