NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is getting $10 billion from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure deal to help the subway system.
The agency faced a severe loss of revenue during the pandemic. Schumer said the federal funds will help stop service cuts.
"The $10 billion goes to maintaining service, keeping the employees and improving the signal system, improving the existing lines. There's also money available for Penn South, and Metro-North and Penn Access," Schumer said.
Schumer said there is also $24 billion for the Second Avenue Subway and the Gateway Project, along the Northeast Corridor rail line.
President Biden said he will sign the deal into law when Congress returns from a week’s recess.