NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Queens residents turned anger into action, getting the liquor license temporarily suspended from a bar they call “problematic” and “dangerous.”

Last week, two people were shot there, including the owner.

It may be the last call for Kloud Tequila-Grill. Saturday, workers closed the Auburndale bar with no sign of it reopening anytime soon.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, neighbors had something to do with it. For months, they’ve been calling on the state liquor authority to suspend the bar’s liquor license. On Thursday, it did, but only temporarily.

“Enough is enough. This establishment does not belong in this neighborhood,” Assemblyman Edward Braunstein said Saturday.

Braunstein and others want the authority to go even further, asking to revoke the bar’s license permanently.

“We’re well past time for conversations and taking small steps,” Braunstein said.

The bar has 16 open violations. Charges include excessive noise and one for availing their license. It’s been operating under Silk Hookah Lounge LLC.

“This owner, this bar has been unfriendly and unneighborly in the worst of ways. And what have we had? We have had access trash on this block. We have had people peeing,” Sen. John Liu said.

The most recent incident, though — a double shooting outside the bar last weekend — has the community on edge the most.

“We are scared for our children. You’re scared for anybody at night,” neighbor Jimmy Papageorgiou said.

The bar’s owner, Sal Khan, says he got caught in the crossfire and suffered a graze wound to the head.

While on the mend, he told Dias over the phone he now wants turn his business into something new, promising it will be safe.

“Most likely it’s gonna be a restaurant without a liquor license, without liquor,” Khan said. “Maybe like a burger-type joint or fast food.”

But neighbors and local leaders don’t trust the owner and want him gone completely.

“His promises, they don’t work anymore,” one woman said

Police say they’re still investigating the shooting, but they did arrest a 19-year-old for it and charged him with criminal trespassing.

They believe he committed the crime because he was kicked out of the bar since a private party was going on. A gun was recovered from the scene.

Both victims in the shooting are expected to make a full recovery.