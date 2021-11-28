BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another French bulldog has been stolen on Long Island.
Police in Suffolk County released a photo of Zushi. They said the 3-month-old was taken during a burglary on Farrington Avenue in Bay Shore.
The incident happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Investigators said someone broke into the back door and grabbed the puppy, along with clothing and cash.
And on Thanksgiving Day, another French bulldog was taken during a burglary.
Police say 4-year-old Stella was stolen from a home on Robin Lane in Huntington.
Fortunately, police found her Saturday about 40 miles away in Center Moriches.
The dog was reunited with her family.
No arrests have been made.
Police haven’t said whether the two crimes are connected.