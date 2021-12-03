NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the American Museum of Natural History is one step closer to being removed.
Video showed the controversial statue being removed Friday, as it was prepared to be shipped to North Dakota.
The 1939 bronze statue of Roosevelt on horseback is headed to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, opening in 2016.
The statue has been criticized as racist for its portrayal of a Native American man and a Black man.
Earlier this year, the city and the museum agreed to relocate it.