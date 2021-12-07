NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City introduced a sweeping new vaccine mandate on Monday that goes beyond any other in the United States.

It calls for workers in the private sector to get the shot by the end of the month, and for children to be vaccinated in order to enjoy many establishments.

Getting carded at the door of city restaurants has been the norm for several months, but starting next week, young children will also have to show proof of vaccination.

“It’s a little difficult, but it’s the life, what are you going to do? This time, this pandemic [is] very difficult for everybody,” Olympic Flame Diner employee Polito Sierra told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Employees at the diner say they’ll continue to follow the rules put in place to keep people safe.

“We work together,” Sierra said.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies

But other business owners say they are fed up.

“It’s clear the politicians are playing politics with small businesses,” said Tyler Hollinger, who owns Festival Cafe.

Starting Dec. 14, children ages 5 to 11 must have at least one vaccine dose for indoor dining, fitness or entertainment. This will also apply for high-risk extracurricular activities in schools.

Those 12 and older will be required to show proof of two doses starting Dec. 27 — the same date for private sector workers to be vaccinated.

“This is a preemptive strike. This is to get ahead of something that’s now threatening us in a new way,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN Tuesday. “The winter weather, you have the holiday gatherings, now Omicron. I mean, we’re getting a lot of warnings here. We better be aggressive.”

COVID VACCINE

The mandate also came with mixed reviews from New Yorkers.

“The city has enough trouble getting people back to work. Not going to make it any easier,” Upper West Side resident Joe Lewis said.

“I don’t think it’s an infringement on people’s civil liberties. We’ve required vaccines in order to go to elementary schools, high schools, colleges. We’ve always required vaccines,” said another person. “It’s become a partisan issue, but it’s really a public health issue.”

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, feels this puts another burden on small businesses.

“We’ve been encouraging people to come to New York City, and now all these families have their holidays planned in New York, they’re bringing their kids. But guess what? They can’t get vaccinated in their own country, so when they come here, they’re not going to be able to eat in restaurants, go to shows and visit other types of entertainment venues,” he told CBS2. “It’s just hugely problematic.”

The mayor said the department of health will work with the business sector on enforcement, and the city will roll out more specifics next week.

At least one City Council member has threatened to sue if the mandate is implemented.

Four more cases of the omicron variant were just identified in New York State. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe this holiday season. Get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as you can. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 6, 2021

This comes as four more cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York State, though Delta still accounts for most cases.

That brings the total to at least 12 statewide, and 14 throughout the Tri-State Area.

While health officials are still working to learn more about the new variant, the local cases appear to be mild.

“Keep yourself and your loved ones safe this holiday season. Get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as you can,” Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted Monday night.