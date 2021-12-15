Omicron VariantDr. Fauci: 'No Need For A Variant Specific Booster At This Time'
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey held a booster blitz Tuesday, as COVID cases increase.

Gov. Phil Murphy marked what he called “Boost NJ Day” with a visit to University Hospital in Newark.

READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Adams Vows To Make New York City 'A Safe City' Following Shooting Death Of Brooklyn Bodega Worker

He said more than 40% of patients admitted there over the past 10 days were fully vaccinated but had not received booster shots.

READ MORE: Judge Delays New York City’s Plan To Change Retiree Health Benefits Until At Least April

“We need more New Jerseyans to step back into that queue and get boosted, and this is especially important for the 16 and 17-year-olds who have received the Pfizer vaccine and were just made booster eligible,” Murphy said. “We urge you to get boosted so you can help lead us in making your schools safer, so you can get back to a sense of normal.”

One year ago Tuesday, New Jersey administered its first COVID vaccine at the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Keechant Sewell Named NYPD’s First Female Commissioner; Adams: It 'Sends Powerful Message To Girls And Young Women'

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team