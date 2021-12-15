NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey held a booster blitz Tuesday, as COVID cases increase.
Gov. Phil Murphy marked what he called “Boost NJ Day” with a visit to University Hospital in Newark.READ MORE: Mayor-Elect Adams Vows To Make New York City 'A Safe City' Following Shooting Death Of Brooklyn Bodega Worker
He said more than 40% of patients admitted there over the past 10 days were fully vaccinated but had not received booster shots.READ MORE: Judge Delays New York City’s Plan To Change Retiree Health Benefits Until At Least April
“We need more New Jerseyans to step back into that queue and get boosted, and this is especially important for the 16 and 17-year-olds who have received the Pfizer vaccine and were just made booster eligible,” Murphy said. “We urge you to get boosted so you can help lead us in making your schools safer, so you can get back to a sense of normal.”
One year ago Tuesday, New Jersey administered its first COVID vaccine at the hospital.MORE NEWS: Keechant Sewell Named NYPD’s First Female Commissioner; Adams: It 'Sends Powerful Message To Girls And Young Women'
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here