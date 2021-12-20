NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Monday announced the appointment of five deputy mayors to his incoming administration.

The team of women include two appointees who will be the first deputy mayors of Asian descent, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m a momma’s boy and I was raised by women,” Adams said.

Adams’ upbringing likely played a role in his historic announcement Monday.

The five women will help lead the new administration by assisting with overseeing operations, economic development, and health and human services, to name a few.

“Under the mayor-elect’s leadership, we have the opportunity to truly accelerate this recovery,” Maria Torres-Springer said.

“And to improve the lives of each and every New Yorker and their children and their children,” Meera Joshi said.

“I’m looking forward to being and bringing the many years of experience of this city and ready to serve side by side with these outstanding women,” Anne Williams-Isom said.

Adams said their roles are going to be key in ensuring New York City moves in the right direction, a city hit hard by the pandemic.

“No one is going to fight harder for the people of this city. The nurturing, energy, the compassion, the caring, who they are is what we all can become,” Adams said.

All of the women have worked in government, and will start their new roles in city government on Jan. 1.