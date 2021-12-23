NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Christmas just a couple days away, there’s growing anxiety surrounding COVID.

In New York City, hundreds of people lined up early Thursday morning to try to get a testing kit.

The city has seen long COVID testing lines heading into the holidays before, but this is different. Now, people are waiting for at-home test kits that are being handed out, no questions asked.

MANHATTAN: Corner of West 125th St and Malcolm X Blvd, 10027 QUEENS: Woodhaven, Jamaica Ave and 92nd Street, 11421 STATEN ISLAND: SI Ferry, 1 Bay St, 10301 Free at-home test kits are also available at City-run test sites: https://t.co/hnU8YAS15r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 23, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will hand out another 2,000 kits at the following sites beginning at 9 a.m. Friday:

THE BRONX: Corner of E Fordham Road and E Kingsbridge Road in Bryan Park

BROOKLYN: Corner of Church Ave and Flatbush Ave in Flatbush

MANHATTAN: Corner of West 125th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard

QUEENS: Corner of Jamaica Avenue and 92nd Street in Woodside

STATEN ISLAND: Staten Island Ferry, 1 Bay Street

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon spoke with a man Thursday who said he heard about a distribution site at the Masarky Towers and rushed over.

“We got out of our pajamas and pants as fast as possible,” Bob Kreizel told Rincon.

Another man said the kits are a way to know if his family has COVID after his kids were exposed.

“Both my son and my daughter’s schools were closed because of exposure, and we just want to make sure we’re safe for the holidays,” Victor Eodenmiller.

The city handed out test kits all over the five boroughs, including along 65th Street in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. There was another line at 37th and Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens.

“It’s a holiday present, in the sense that we can spend time with friends and family now, hopefully safely,” one person said.

Testing also brought massive crowds to the new Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, New Jersey, where cars packed the parking lot and stretched out onto the roadway.

Meanwhile, local governments to continue to push for increased testing capacity amid the ongoing surge in cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is trying to help ease the long lines at testing sites in New York City, opening two mobile sites Thursday in Queens. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One is located at the Queens Valley Playground on the corner of 137th Street and 77th Avenue in Flushing. The other is at Helen Marshall Playground on 100th Street near 24th Avenue in East Elmhurst.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.