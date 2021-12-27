NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Seven new COVID-19 testing sites opened Monday to help meet demand in New York City.
There’s at least one new site in each of the five boroughs.
The #NYCTestandTrace Corps is opening seven new testing sites throughout the city starting tomorrow! For more info, call 212-COVID19, visit online https://t.co/inm9uL41vX or text “COVID TEST” to 855-48 to find more testing sites closest to your zipcode. pic.twitter.com/bK5mujJVDk
— City of New York (@nycgov) December 26, 2021
The Bronx
- St. Mary’s Rec. Center, 450 St. Ann’s Ave.
- Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn
- Canarsie High School, 1600 Rockaway Pkwy.
- Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- McCarren Rec. Center, 776 Lorimer St.
- Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Manhattan
- Marta Valle Secondary School, 145 Stanton St.
- Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Queens
- Beach Channel Educational Campus, 100-00 Bch Channel Dr.
- Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Culture Lab, 5-25 46th Ave.
- Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Staten Island
- Port Richmond High School, 85 St. Joseph’s Ave.
- Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments
AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times
