By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Seven new COVID-19 testing sites opened Monday to help meet demand in New York City.

There’s at least one new site in each of the five boroughs.

The Bronx

  • St. Mary’s Rec. Center, 450 St. Ann’s Ave.
    • Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn

  • Canarsie High School, 1600 Rockaway Pkwy.
    • Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • McCarren Rec. Center, 776 Lorimer St.
    • Open 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Manhattan

  • Marta Valle Secondary School, 145 Stanton St.
    • Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Queens

  • Beach Channel Educational Campus, 100-00 Bch Channel Dr.
    • Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Culture Lab, 5-25 46th Ave.
    • Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Staten Island

  • Port Richmond High School, 85 St. Joseph’s Ave.
    • Open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

